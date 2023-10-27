Emefiele in EFCC’s custody — Reports

Former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Godwin Emefiele, is currently being detained in the custody of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), multiple sources are reporting.

It was gathered that the former central bank boss is currently being interrogated at the National Headquarters of the anti-graft agency, Jabi, Abuja.

He was arrested by the antigraft agency’s operatives Thursday night, less than an hour after he regained his freedom from the dungeon of the Department of State Services, Punch Newspaper reported.

Read also: Emefiele plea bargain rumors denied by AGF, case still pending

“Yes, Emefiele is currently in our (EFCC) custody; he was arrested last night less than an hour after the DSS freed him. He’s currently being interrogated at the Headquarters, as he’s being investigated for alleged misappropriation of funds amongst other things during his term as CBN governor,” the source told Punch correspondent.