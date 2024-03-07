Emefiele: Forensic expert confirms Buhari’s signature was forged to withdraw $6.2m from CBN

A forensic document examiner from the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Bamayi Haruna Thursday revealed that former President Muhammadu Buhari’s signature was forged to facilitate the movement of $6,230,000 from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) at the Federal Capital Territory High Court.

The EFCC has said that the funds of being directed towards election observers for the 2023 general election.

The revelation came during the trial of former Governor of the Central Bank, Godwin Emefiele, who faces a 20-count charge involving alleged corrupt practices and forgery.

Haruna’s testimony contradicted the purported “presidential approval” used for the transaction, with former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha .

Mustapha, had during one of the proceedings denyied knowledge of any directive from Buhari regarding the funds during his service.

During Thursday’s proceedings, Haruna emphasized that the specimen signatures did not match Buhari’s signature on the disputed document.

He urged the court to consider his analysis, asserting that the signatures in question were forged. Emefiele, re-arraigned on amended charges related to fraud, maintained his plea of not guilty.

Justice Hamza Muazu adjourned the trial to March 13 for further proceedings. The case continues to draw attention as it unveils alleged financial irregularities at the highest levels of the Nigerian government.