Embracing marriage principles panacea to divorce – experts

Marriage counsellors and experts, including Nasir Abdulqadir, the chief executive officer, Positive Image Consult and NasTv Africa, say embracing the principles of marriage is the antidote to family breakups and increasing rate of divorce in society.

Abdulqadir listed some of these principles to include tolerance, emotional duties, perseverance and respect for one another.

“If the principles are respected and maintained; husband and wife will definitely have a peaceful and happy home,” said the marriage expert in a lecture titled “No more broken home” he delivered at an event organised by the Federation of Muslim Women Association in Nigeria, to mark the 2022 International Women’s Day (IWD) in Ilorin, Kwara State.

He added that the husband as the head of his home must realise that it is his duty to provide leadership and maturity. “This includes endurance, tolerance and financial upkeep.

“The wife too should realise that her sole responsibility is to ensure that the husband is happy by giving tranquillity and peace of mind no matter how. If both parties are not up to the task in these categories, they have failed and will never have a lively home,” said Abdulqadir.

He further noted that youths have to see marriage as a life journey, admonishing them to go for counselling before getting married, as this will avail them with necessary and useful information that will guide them aright.

“Marriages are falling nowadays. In the 21st century, our youths are not only divorcing, but also killing one another owing to drug addiction. I think apart from genotype test, drug test must be conducted before they’re joined together because if one of them is into drugs, he or she has to be detoxified otherwise; they are exposed to potential danger.”

Also speaking at the event, Haneebah Odenike, CEO, Solace Counselling Consult, who discussed the topic, “Living with others in peace”, submitted that husband must commit his home into the hand of God.

“He must show his wife love, pay attention to the children, create time for his family, ensure sexual intimacy, and be financially responsible. She counselled the wife to always render responsive service, appreciate her husband; she must be kind and take issues through proper channels.

Odenike suggested that couples have to be more prayerful and update their knowledge in marriage.

Earlier, the chairperson of FOMWAN guidance and counselling committee, Kwara State chapter, Muslimah Kamaldeen highlighted the qualities of a woman as home manager, confidant, the better half of a man, helper among others, adding that women play vital role in society thus, they have to be recognised.

She called for an end to the harassment of women, raping, divorce or wife battering.

In her contribution, Risikat Mopelola Bashir, Kwara State commissioner for women affairs, admonished parents to guide their wards on what marriage entails and how to have a productive and rewarding relationship.

Bilkees Oladimeji, deputy chairperson, NAWOJ, Kwara State chapter, encouraged young ladies to be conscious of tips towards a happy and productive life.

According to her, the world is a global village and lots of opportunities abound, but it requires education and total empowerment for sustainability, adding that “religious guidance and steadfastness are paramount towards contributing to the development of the nation.