Elon Musk, Mark Zuckerberg to face off in cage fight

Elon Musk, the CEO of Twitter, wants to fight Facebook boss, Mark Zuckerberg in a cage. It is not figurative — neither product nor stock market — it is real fight in a proper arena.

The tech chief executives goaded each other to the challenge via their official Twitter handles. The battle is for Las Vegas.

“Up for a cage fight” with Zuckerberg, Musk tweeted on Wednesday.

Zuckerberg responded with a screenshot of Musk tweet with the caption “Send me location”.

“Vegas Octagon,” Musk replied to the location request.

Vegas Octagon — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 22, 2023

The Octagon is the competition mat and fenced-in area used for Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) bouts. The UFC is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The Twitter CEO said he has a fighting style where he lies on top of his opponent doing nothing.

“I have this great move that I call ‘The Walrus’, where I just lie on top of my opponent & do nothing.”

Meanwhile, Musk later tweeted short videos of walruses which suggest that his challenge to Zuckerberg may not actually be serious.

Musk in the series of tweets also disclosed that he has never worked out, except when picking up his kids and throwing them in the air.

Zuckerberg has also reportedly been training in mixed martial arts (MMA) and has recently won jiu-jitsu tournaments.

The tweets which has gone viral have generated different reactions on social media with users suggesting what the fight could look like.

Lex Friedman, a Russian-American computer scientist on his official Twitter handle, tweeted that, “A jiu jitsu match between Zuck and Elon would definitely be a fun plot twist in this simulation. I’m all for it.”