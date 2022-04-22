Elon Musk continues to list agenda over Twitter acquisition bid

Tesla CEO, Elon Musk is not taking a break on his decision to purchase Twitter, as he continues to make possible moves to acquire the micro-blogging platform.

The CEO on his official Twitter handle disclosed that he will authenticate all real humans on the platform and declare war against spambots if his offer to take over the platform is granted.

A spambot is a computer program designed to assist in the sending of spam to a large number of users or posting multiple articles on online forums. It also automates the widespread distribution of content.

If our twitter bid succeeds, we will defeat the spam bots or die trying! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 21, 2022

And authenticate all real humans — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 21, 2022

However, the tweet brought mixed reactions from the twitter community as many went under the comment session to slam the Tesla boss over the tweet.

@3YearLetterman tweeted that Musk remains an employee of the platform and must work in accordance with the rules guiding Twitter.

Elon, not to be “that guy,” but this isn’t an auction. You’re twitter’s employee and must do as they say, so ‘bid” isn’t even the right word. As a youth football coaching legend, I’ve kicked players off the team for questioning my authority, and Twitter can do that if it wants — Three Year Letterman (@3YearLetterman) April 21, 2022

Linda Lotspeich, @llotspeich tweeted that the billionaire is channelling his wealth to take over someone’s company instead of benefiting the society.

Imagine being worth more than $250B and thinking “yeah I could create systems to bring clean, safe water to every person on the globe, or cure cancer, or develop sustainable energy options to literally save the planet, but instead I think I’ll try to steal someone else’s company” — Linda Lotspeich (@llotspeich) April 21, 2022

While reacting to the tweet, @Sayor explained that the platform can curb the issue of scammers and bots only when real humans get verified.

Twitter can solve the problem of scammers & bots if they allow real humans to get verified w/an Orange Check by posting a one-time security deposit. Then limit comments/DMs to verified accounts. Reported bad actors & spam bots forfeit their deposit & @Twitter monetizes malice. — Michael Saylor⚡ (@saylor) April 21, 2022

Meanwhile, Musk in a tweet on Monday stated that he will slash the salaries of the 11 board members on Twitter to zero (0) percent once he becomes the CEO of Twitter.

“Board salary will be $0 if my bid succeeds so that $3m/year is saved right there,” Musk tweeted.

He alleged that Twitter’s current board members collectively own a few shares of the company.

“With Jack (Dorsey) departing, the Twitter board collectively owns almost no shares,” he said.