Electricity tariff: How to know your feeder band

The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission approved an increase in electricity tariff for customers under the Band A classification, on Wednesday.

Musliu Oseni, vice-chairman of NERC, said customers under the classification, who receive 20 hours of electricity supply daily, will pay N225 per kilowatt (kW) from N66 per kW starting from April 3.

Band A customers are those who enjoy 20-24 hours of electricity supply daily, while Band B enjoy 16-20 hours, Band C enjoy 12-16 hours, Band D enjoy 8-12 hours and Band E enjoy only 4-8 hours.

However, there have been disagreements regarding subscribers’ rightful places, with many voicing concern over paying for more than they really use.

Here is a step by step process on how to determine which feeder band users are a part of based on information provided by the Ikeja Electricity Distribution Company:

1. Visit www.ikejaelectric.com

2. Click on customer service

3. Click on Customer feeder information

4. Click on customer feeder verification

5. Enter your account or meter number to verify your feeder details.