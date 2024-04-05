Electricity: Here are areas in Ogun, Osun, Oyo, Kwara enjoying 20-24 hours power supply

The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission approved an increase in electricity tariff for customers under the Band A classification, on Wednesday.

Musliu Oseni, vice-chairman of NERC, said customers under the classification, who receive 20 hours of electricity supply daily, will pay N225 per kilowatt (kW) from N66 per kW starting from April 3.

According to NERC, here is a list of Ogun, Oyo, Osun and Kwara states’ subscribers of the Band A tariff plan who are expected to experience 20 to 24 hours of electricity daily:

Oyo

1. Akanran (Frigoglass 11kva feeder) in Akanran Business Unit enjoys 90KW/h

2. Akanran (BAT/New Age 11kva feeder) in Akanran Business Unit enjoys 118KW/h

3. Akanran (Eagle Flour Mill 11kva feeder) in Akanran Business Unit enjoys 189KW/h

4. Apata (Ami 11kva feeder) in Apata Business Unit enjoys 267KW/h

5. Apata (Apata 33kv feeder) in Apata Business Unit enjoys 249KW/h

6. Apata (EFCO/EVANS 11kva feeder) in Apata Business Unit enjoys 1,090KW/h

7. Apata (JOYCE B/RATCON 11kva feeder) in Apata Business Unit enjoys 131KW/h

8. Apata (SEVEN-UP 11kv feeder) in Apata Business Unit enjoys 218KW/h

9. Apata (Eruwa Lanlate 33kv feeder) in Apata Business Unit enjoys 456KW/h

10. Apata (Iyaganku 11kv feeder) in Apata Business Unit enjoys 338KW/h

11. Apata (Oluyole 33kv feeder) in Apata Business Unit enjoys 189KW/h

12. Dugbe (Aerodrome 11kv feeder) in Dugbe Business Unit enjoys 244KW/h

13. Dugbe (Agodi Line 1 33kv feeder) in Dugbe Business Unit enjoys 265KW/h

14. Dugbe (Agodi Line 2 33kv feeder) in Dugbe Business Unit enjoys 260KW/h

15. Dugbe (Ami 11kv feeder) in Dugbe Business Unit enjoys 167KW/h

16. Dugbe (Bank Road 11kv feeder) in Dugbe Business Unit enjoys 302KW/h

17. Dugbe (Eleyele 33kv feeder) in Dugbe Business Unit enjoys 190KW/h

18. Dugbe (Housing 11kv feeder) in Dugbe Business Unit enjoys 227KW/h

19. Dugbe (Iyaganku 11kv feeder) in Dugbe Business Unit enjoys 220KW/h

20. Dugbe (Iyaganku 33kv feeder) in Dugbe Business Unit enjoys 230KW/h

21. Dugbe (Jericho T2A 33kv feeder) in Dugbe Business Unit enjoys 271KW/h

22. Dugbe (Jericho T2B 33kv feeder) in Dugbe Business Unit enjoys 271KW/h

23. Dugbe (Oremeji 11kv feeder) in Dugbe Business Unit enjoys 169KW/h

24. Dugbe (Semonda 33kv feeder) in Dugbe Business Unit enjoys 235KW/h

25. Dugbe (State House 11kv feeder) in Dugbe Business Unit enjoys 313KW/h

26. Molete (Molete Industrial 33kv feeder) in Molete Business Unit enjoys 142KW/h

27. Molete (Express 33kv feeder) in Molete Business Unit enjoys 161KW/h

28. Molete (Interchange 33kv feeder) in Molete Business Unit enjoys 141KW/h

29. Molete (Iyaganku 11kv feeder) in Molete Business Unit enjoys 167KW/h

30. Molete (Liberty 33kv feeder) in Molete Business Unit enjoys 157KW/h

31. Molete (Oluyole 33kv feeder) in Molete Business Unit enjoys 319KW/h

32. Monatan (Adogba 33kv feeder) in Monatan Business Unit enjoys 157KW/h

33. Monatan (State House 11kv feeder) in Monatan Business Unit enjoys 144KW/h

34. Monatan (Labo 33kv feeder) in Monatan Business Unit enjoys 288KW/h

35. Monatan (Adogba 33kv feeder) in Monatan Business Unit enjoys 157KW/h

36. Ojoo (Adogba 33kv feeder) in Ojoo Business Unit enjoys 131KW/h

37. Ojoo (Ibadan North 33kv feeder) in Ojoo Business Unit enjoys 167KW/h

38. Ojoo (UI/NISER 33kv feeder) in Ojoo Business Unit enjoys 233KW/h

39. Oyo (Ado Awaye 33kv feeder) in Oyo Business Unit enjoys 169KW/h

40. Oyo (Iseyin 33kv feeder) in Oyo Business Unit enjoys 113KW/h

Kwara

1. Baboko (General Hospital) in Baboko Business Unit enjoys 456KW/h

2. Baboko (Incomer T1B 33kv feeder) in Baboko Business Unit enjoys 174KW/h

4. Baboko (Incomer T1C 33kv feeder) in Baboko Business Unit enjoys 174KW/h

5. Baboko (Incomer T2B 33kv feeder) in Baboko Business Unit enjoys 173KW/h

6. Challenge (Agba/ShopRite 11kv feeder) in Challenge Business Unit enjoys 278KW/h

7. Challenge (Basin 11kv feeder) in Challenge Business Unit enjoys 201KW/h

8. Challenge (Challenge Industrial 33kv feeder) in Challenge Business Unit enjoys 161KW/h

9. Challenge (GRA Ilorin 33kv feeder) in Challenge Business Unit enjoys 351KW/h

10. Challenge (ShopRite/Water works 11kv feeder) in Challenge Business Unit enjoys 482KW/h

11. Challenge (Tanke 11kv feeder) in Challenge Business Unit enjoys 189KW/h

12. Challenge (UNILORIN 33kv feeder) in Challenge Business Unit enjoys 222KW/h

13. Jebba (Dogongeri 33kv feeder) in Jebba Business Unit enjoys 295KW/h

14. Jebba (Jebba Paper Mill 11kv feeder) in Jebba Business Unit enjoys 598KW/h

15. Jebba (Jebba Township 11kv feeder) in Jebba Business Unit enjoys 615KW/h

16. Jebba (Jebba/Bacita 33kv feeder) in Jebba Business Unit enjoys 124KW/h

17. Jebba (Senior Staff Quarters F20 11kv feeder) in Jebba Business Unit enjoys 567KW/h

18. Jebba (SF2 New Bussa 11kv feeder) in Jebba Business Unit enjoys 561KW/h

19. Jebba (Wama/Kaima 33kv feeder) in Jebba Business Unit enjoys 430KW/h

20. Omuaran (Lamodi 33kv feeder) in Omuaran Business Unit enjoys 125KW/h

Ogun

1. Ijebu (Industrial Folagbade) in Ijebu Business Unit enjoys 116KW/h

2. Ijebu (Ijebu Industrial 11kv feeder) in Ijebu Business Unit enjoys 152KW/h

3. Ijebu (Ijebu Industrial 11kv feeder Folagbade) in Ijebu Business Unit enjoys 249KW/h

4. Ijebu (Ijebu Industrial 11kv feeder Industrial) in Ijebu Business Unit enjoys 249KW/h

5. Ijebu (Ijebu Ode 33kv feeder) in Ijebu Business Unit enjoys 236KW/h

6. Ijeun (Abiola Way 11kv feeder) in Ijeun Business Unit enjoys 127KW/h

7. Ijeun (Eleweran 33kv feeder) in Ijeun Business Unit enjoys 232KW/h

8. Ijeun (FUNAAB 33kv feeder) in Ijeun Business Unit enjoys 145KW/h

9. Ijeun (Owode line 1 33kv feeder) in Ijeun Business Unit enjoys 232KW/h

11. Olumo (Akinolugbade 11kv feeder premium) in Olumo Business Unit enjoys 236KW/h

12. Olumo (FUNAAB 33kv feeder) in Olumo Business Unit enjoys 159KW/h

13. Ota (Ijagba 33kv feeder) in Ota Business Unit enjoys 177KW/h

14. Ota (Odigbo/Estate 33kv feeder) in Ota Business Unit enjoys 213KW/h

15. Ota (Sango 33kv feeder) in Ota Business Unit enjoys 415KW/h

16. Ota (Toll Gate 33kv feeder) in Ota Business Unit enjoys 179KW/h

17. Sagamu (McPherson 33kv feeder) in Sagamu Business Unit enjoys 327KW/h

18. Sagamu (Ogunmakin/Ajebo 33kv feeder) in Sagamu Business Unit enjoys 131KW/h

19. Sagamu (Sagamu 33kv feeder Main Line) in Sagamu Business Unit enjoys 131KW/h

20. Sango (Ijoko 33kv feeder) in Sango Business Unit enjoys 332KW/h

21. Sango (Ijoko 33kv feeder Gasline) in Sango Business Unit enjoys 156KW/h

22. Sango (Sango 33kv feeder Gasline) in Sango Business Unit enjoys 194KW/h

23. Sango (Toll Gate 33kv feeder Gasline) in Sango Business Unit enjoys 209KW/h

Osun

1. Ikirun (Offa 33kv feeder) in Ikirun Business Unit enjoys 100KW/h

2. Ikirun (Prism 33kv feeder) in Ikirun Business Unit enjoys 201KW/h

3. Ikirun (Osogbo/Ikirun 33kv feeder) in Ikirun Business Unit enjoys 186KW/h

4. Ile-Ife (Iron&Steel 33kv feeder) in Ile-Ife Business Unit enjoys 140KW/h

5. Ile-Ife (Ife Township 33kv feeder) in Ile-Ife Business Unit enjoys 168KW/h

7. Ile-Ife (Ikire/Wasinmi 33kv feeder Back Damico) in Ile-Ife Business Unit enjoys 207KW/h

8. Ile-Ife (Ikire/Wasinmi 33kv feeder Damico) in Ile-Ife Business Unit enjoys 227KW/h

9. Ile-Ife (OAU 33kv feeder) in Ile-Ife Business Unit enjoys 325KW/h

10. Ilesha (Ilaje 33kv feeder) in Ilesha Business Unit enjoys 272KW/h

11. Ilesha (Ilesha Road/Prime 11kv feeder) in Ilesha Business Unit enjoys 162KW/h

12. Osogbo (SRM 33kv feeder) in Osogbo Business Unit enjoys 120KW/h

13. Osogbo (GRA 11kv feeder) in Osogbo Business Unit enjoys 356KW/h

14. Osogbo (Obelawo 11kv feeder) in Osogbo Business Unit enjoys 282KW/h

15. Osogbo (Osogbo Township 33kv feeder) in Osogbo Business Unit enjoys 244KW/h

16. Osogbo (Powerline 33kv feeder) in Osogbo Business Unit enjoys 256KW/h.