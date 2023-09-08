Electricity consumers up 1.84% to 11.47m in Q2 2023 – NBS

The number of electricity consumers rose by 1.84 percent from 11.27 million in the first quarter of 2023 to 11.47 million in the second quarter of the year.

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) stated in its Nigeria’s electricity report for the second quarter of 2023 released in Abuja on Friday. The report focused on energy billed, revenue generated, and customers of electricity distribution companies during the period under review.

It stated that on a year-on-year basis, the number of electricity customers increased by 6.17 percent in the second quarter of 2023 from the 10.81 million reported in the corresponding period in 2022.

It added that in the second quarter of 2023, the number of metered customers stood at 5.47 million from the 5.31 million recorded in the first quarter of the year, a 3.10 percent increase.

“On a year-on-year basis, this figure grew by 10.40 percent from the 4.96 million figure reported in the second quarter of 2022,’’ the NBS stated.

Similarly, estimated electricity customers stood at six million in the second quarter of 2023, showing an increase of 0.72 percent over the 5.96 million consumers recorded in the first quarter of the year.

On a year-on-year basis, estimated customers increased by 2.58 percent in the second quarter of 2023 from the 5.85 million recorded in the corresponding period in 2022.

The NBS stated also that electricity distribution companies collected N263.08 billion in revenue in the second quarter of 2023, an increase over the N247.33 billion they collected in the first quarter.

It added that on a year-on-year basis, revenue collected rose by 39.63 percent over the N188.41 billion collected in the second quarter of 2022. It stated that electricity supply increased to 5,909 (Gwh) in the second quarter of 2023 from 5,851 (Gwh) recorded in the first quarter of the year.

According to the NBS, on a year-on-year basis, electricity supply increased by 13.06 percent in the second quarter of 2023 compared with the 5,226 (Gwh) reported in the second quarter of 2022.