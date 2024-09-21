Electoral officers, voters gear up for Edo gov election today

INEC official

Officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) are gearing up to commence the election process in the Edo state governorship election in some parts of the state.

Eligible voters are also making their way to their various polling units while some await the announcement of the electoral officers to begin the exercise.

Registration and voting begin at 8:30 am and end at 2:00 pm. However, this may be extended should there be any delay, late commencement of voting or any other delay.

The election in the state has drawn the attention of political enthusiasts and citizens eager to witness a fresh democratic dispensation, signalling the end of Governor Godwin Obaseki’s eight-year reign.

The Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, on Friday, ordered restrictions of all vehicular movement on roads, waterways, and other forms of transportation in Edo State for 12 hours as the state governorship election holds on Saturday.

However, “exceptions will be made for essential services, including accredited media, electoral officials, ambulances, and emergency responders,” said Muyiwa Adejobi, the Force spokesperson, who disclosed this on Friday, adding the restriction was to ensure a peaceful, transparent, and credible electoral process during the upcoming Edo off-cycle election.

Egbetokun also bans all security aides and escorts from accompanying Very Important Persons to polling booths and collation centres.

Mahmood Yakubu, chairman of the INEC had assured stakeholders in Edo of the commission’s readiness for today’s governorship election.

Yakubu told the stakeholders to cooperate with the commission to ensure a credible election. He noted that the meeting was a tradition convened on the eve of major off-cycle governorship elections and jointly addressed by the INEC chairman and the inspector-general of police.

He explained that the purpose was to interact with political parties and candidates, accredited observers, the media and other stakeholders on the preparations for the election.

“In particular, the IG will address us on security preparations for the elections, while I will address you on the electoral preparation and together, we will respond to issues and concerns you may wish to raise”, he said.