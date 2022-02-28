Electoral Act turning point in Nigeria’s journey to electoral reforms – Okechukwu

The Director General, Voice of Nigeria (VON), Osita Okechukwu said the coming into force of Electoral Act 2022 marked a significant turning point in Nigeria’s journey towards electoral reforms, reinforced democratic rights, higher voters turn out and consolidation of democracy.

Okechukwu who, made the observation while reacting to the signing of the Electoral Act 2022 by President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday, noted that the President has given lovers of democracy a booster shot of Vote-Rigging-Vaccine (VRV).

He joined millions of other Nigerians in commending President Buhari, members of the National Assembly and Civil Society Organisations for the profound assent to the Electoral Act amendment bill.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Chieftain noted that contrary to insinuations by naysayers, who like Joseph Goebbels of Nazi Germany, kept on telling the big lie and fake news that Buhari will not sign the bill and those who believed them, President has proved them wrong by endorsing the VRV, a crucial piece of electoral legislation.

Okechukwu said through the strokes of his signature-pen on the bill, President Buhari has bequeathed to Nigerians an Electoral Act that empowers the deployment of the Smart Card Reader, Biometric Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) and other technological devices for electoral fidelity.

“By virtue of the Electoral Act 2022, the VRV offers electronic accreditation and electronic transmission of results. These voters empowerment machine combined to revolutionise free, fair and transparent elections in Nigeria. Electronic Transmission of result is the key element in the Act and will automatically boost voters turn out to 60% in future elections.

“Electronic Transmission (VRV) is the lofty milestone and indeed, comes as one of the progressive legacies of Mr. President who, as a victim of vote-rigging has always craved for law instrument that contains progressive provisions to knock out thuggery during accreditation, voting and collation processes.

“By consolidating the power of votes to count and transparently so counted, President Buhari has finally empowered the people to come out in large numbers to choose their leaders without interference of the dreaded Moneybags,” he said.

The VON DG expressed the hope that from henceforth, Nigerians will be less attracted by stomach infrastructure or vote buying and need not protest or demonstrate against misrule, maintaining that with the Vote-Rigging-Vaccine (VRV) strengthened by black ink of the law, Nigerians can now troop out to voting booths on Election Day with confidence that their votes would vote out bad leaders.

He said the battle between leaders and the led over accountability has shifted to the ballot box and social contract strengthened to be honoured and urged Nigerians to always reflect on the remarks by President Buhari when he signed the bill, especially where the President said:

“Distinguished Senators and Honourable Members of the National Assembly, from the review, it is my perspective that the substance of the Bill is both reformative and progressive.

“I am making this bold declaration, because I foresee the great potentials of the Bill. Worthy of note include the democratic efficacy of the Bill with particular reference to sections 3,9(2), 34, 41, 47, 84(9), (10) and (11) among others.”

According to Okechukwu, the President’s statement not only offers hope for a better democratic culture forever in the country, but also reinforces her long hope to become truly the giant of Africa.

He appealed to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to put its acts together so as to give life to VRV; the ultimate instrument of voters empowerment and democratic ‘resurgimento’ in Nigeria.

The APC stakeholder cautioned political parties to beware for Buhari’s VRV as it is a searchlight on their commitment to internal democracy and building of a united and inclusive country.