Election petition: Mammoth crowd of supporters welcome Ododo

Ahmed Usman Ododo, Kogi state Governor on Thursday arrived in Lokoja, the state capital to a rousing welcome by a mammoth crowd of supporters from across the state.

This is coming on the heels of the ruling of the Kogi State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal that upheld his election as the duly elected Governor of the State on Monday.

Supporters were out in their thousands including members of All Progressives Congress (APC) from the 21 local government areas in the state, traders, artisans, members of the Transport Unions, students, youth and women groups converged on major streets in the state in a glorious climax of a carnival. like three a day-long street party to welcome the Kogi state Governor back to the state.

From Gegu in Kogi Local Government Area through Koton -Karfe, around the Murtala Muhammed Bridge in Jamata, Nataco Junction to the Government House in Lokoja, the jubilant crowd thronged the streets and brought the convoy of the Governor to momentous halts at different points as Governor Ododo acknowledged cheers from the crowd of joyous supporters.

Addressing supporters at the Government House, an elated Governor Ododo expressed gratitude to God for the victory at the tribunal and thanked the people of the state for standing by the mandate that made him the Governor of the state in the November 11, 2023, Governorship election.

Governor Ododo noted that the affirmation of his victory by the governorship election tribunal is a further motivation for his administration to continue to improve on social welfare, security of lives and property, access to free education and quality healthcare, promoting industrialization and agricultural development and ensuring peaceful coexistence among the people of the state.

He said “I stand before you today, humbled and grateful, to express my deepest appreciation for your unwavering support. To the vibrant youth and women groups, I thank you for your tireless efforts and dedication to our great state.

“To my commissioners and government appointees, I commend you for your unrelenting commitment to our shared vision.

“Today, we celebrate a significant milestone – our court victory. This triumph is not just mine, but belongs to every Kogite. I assure you that the mandate entrusted upon me will not be taken for granted. As a servant leader, I pledge to serve you to the best of my ability, ensuring that every Kogite has access to quality education, sustainable infrastructure, and security of lives and property”.

Ododo equally expressed gratitude to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his steadfast commitment to the Renewed Hope Agenda, which he noted has been instrumental in driving progress and development in Nigeria and Kogi state in particular.

He commended security agencies in the state for their commitment and gallantry in protecting lives and property in all parts of the state, stressing that Kogi state shall remain unsafe for criminal elements wherever they may come from.

The Governor restated his call on opposition parties to join him in advancing the development of the state.