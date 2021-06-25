El Hadji Diouf, Jay Jay, Appiah, Kanu, other soccer legends storm Bauchi for football talent hunt

The long-awaited weekend is here as young football talents meet ex-international superstar footballers amid a top Nollywood showcase laced with superlative performances by selected Nigerian music icons.

Bauchi will be on fire officially this weekend June 26 to 27, 2021, as the Engineer Noah Dallaji Legacy Project Football Talent Hunt kicks off with the full support of Ghana legend Stephen Appiah and El Hadji Diouf of Senegal.

Other stars include; Nigerian internationals Jay Jay Okocha, Nwankwo Kanu, Daniel Amokachi, Austin Eguavoen, Emmanuel Babayaro, Tijani Babangida among others.

It will be the culmination of many weeks of detailed planning by several committees chaired by Dallaji and, of course, the beginning of greater things to happen to Nigeria and international football with the successful hosting of the 2nd edition of the African Children’s Talent Discovery Foundation’s (ACTDF) talent hunt and mentoring programme.

The programme dubbed Engr. Noah Dallaji Legacy Project will feature talents between ages 16 and 18 years, who would be discovered and mentored by big names in Africa’s soccer history.

“It is important to develop the natural talent of youths in order to maximize opportunities for a purposeful life”, Noah Dallaji, an engineer and chairman of the foundation, said on the reason he initiated the foundation.

“Every man has something in him that can be activated and be useful in life. So you must try and discover why you came into this world and begin to be useful not only to ourselves but for the greater good of society”.

PSquare will lead other top musicians to perform at the talent showcase.

As well, the delayed broadcast of the Noah Dallaji Legacy Project Football Talent Hunt will be on Supersport and other selected television channels on terrestrial and satellite.

You can also catch the live stream action-packed talent hunt on actdf.org on Instagram, Facebook and other social media.

So, where would you rather be this weekend than in beautiful Bauchi, the home of Yankari Game Reserve and Engineer Noah Dallaji, the new pillar of sports in Africa.