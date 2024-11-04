Ekwunife appointed into Women in Mining Africa Board

Uche Ekwunife, senator representing Anambra Central in the National Assembly

The Women in Mining Africa (WIM-A) has appointed Uche Lilian Ekwunife (IYOM), a former Nigerian senator, to its board of directors. This will take effect January 1, 2025.

With over 25 years of impactful leadership and dedication to philanthropy within Nigeria, Ekwunife will be bringing a wealth of experience to her new role, reinforcing WiM-Africa’s mission to empower women in the mining sector and drive positive change across Africa.

WiM-Africa is a leading organisation dedicated to empowering women artisanal miners across Africa and advocating for gender equality, inclusive practices, and the sustainable development of mining host communities.

The organisation’s focus areas include: capacity building for women in mining, removing children from hazardous mines, and promoting initiatives that support gender equality and responsible mining practices. Through programmes and projects in partnership with stakeholders across the continent, WiM-Africa works to transform the industry and uplift communities affected by mining activities.

In her capacity as a board member, she will lend her expertise to WiM-Africa’s strategic initiatives, guiding policies and advocating for change that benefits women and vulnerable communities within the mining industry. Her involvement is expected to be instrumental in building stronger partnerships locally and globally, driving initiatives that promote ethical mining and advancing socio-economic empowerment in mining host communities.

Commenting on her appointment, Ekwunife shared, “I am honored to join the Board of WiM-Africa and to work alongside a team dedicated to creating positive change. I look forward to contributing to initiatives that empower women in mining and strengthen communities across the continent, advancing sustainable and responsible mining practices.”

Comfort Asokoro-Ogaji, Executive Director of WiM-Africa, in her remarks said, “We are thrilled to welcome Uche to our Board of Directors. Her track record of leadership, deep-rooted commitment to social change, and extensive experience make her a valuable addition to our team as we continue our work to build an inclusive, ethical, and sustainable mining sector throughout Africa.”

Sen Uche’s appointment marks an important step in advancing WiM-Africa’s commitment to creating pathways for women, protecting children, and uplifting mining host communities across Africa.

Presenting the profile of the appointee, WIMAfrica said Uche Lilian Ekwunife (IYOM), is a respected Nigerian legislator and advocate for sustainable development, recognized for her transformative role as Chair of the Senate Committee on Science and Technology in the 9th Assembly and previously as Chair of the House Committee on Environment.

