EKOEXCEL teachers win big at 2021 teachers’ merit award

Four teachers from the Lagos State Universal Basic Education Board (LASUBEB’s) Excellence in Child Education and Learning (EKOEXCEL) have won brand new SUV cars and other prizes in the state’s 2021 teachers’ award.

The teachers received awards for their credible performances and as part of the Lagos State government’s commitment to improving teachers’ skills for quality delivery through the various programmes of LASUBEB such as the EKOEXCEL.

The four winners were among the 13 school teachers and administrators recognised by Babajide Sanwo-Olu, the executive governor of Lagos State at the 2021 annual teachers’ merit award at the Sports Pavilion, Lagos House, Ikeja to reward excellence and diligence in teaching on Wednesday, June 29, 2022.

Fausat Adegeye, a teacher at the Ebenezer African Church Primary School, popularly known as ‘Teacher Sade’ on Tik-Tok and other social media platforms where she teaches the English Language after school hours, and three other EKOEXCEL teachers were honoured at the event.

The others were Michael Ayoola, a teacher at the AUD Society Primary School II, Omolayo Fadayomi, a teacher at the Karaole Primary School Ifako, and Olusegun Muftau, a teacher at the Lasa United Nursery and Primary School in Ibeshe town.

Sanwo-Olu speaking at the event said it was in line with his administration’s commitment to using education as a weapon to develop Lagos and influence the teaching profession.

He expressed happiness with EKOEXCEL’s strides, describing it as a game-changer in the government’s quest to improve learning outcomes by upskilling teachers.

“one of the game-changers in the education development plan of our administration is the EKOEXCEL programme designed to support teachers to achieve better learning outcomes across all our public primary schools. The EKOEXCEL 2020-2021 End line Fluency and Numeracy Evaluation has further justified the huge investment and affirmed the strategic interventions and impacts.

“Through EKOEXCEL, thousands of teachers are being up-skilled through re-training and the use of technology that supports and motivates them to succeed in their classrooms. This accentuates the importance of education to this administration and our continuous effort to strengthen the workforce’s capacity through employment opportunities for qualified teachers with a passion for teaching. We have also instilled local and international training for our teachers, creating an enabling environment for teaching and learning,” Sanwo-Olu said.

The governor further urged teachers not to see the award as a contest but as a motivation to continue to do their best, knowing that such commitment will one day be rewarded.

“I advise that our teachers continue to uphold the ethics of the teaching profession and display an uncommon sense of responsibility and greater commitment to duty,” he said.

Since its launch in 2019 by Sanwo-Olu, EKOEXCEL has continued to record tangible gains among teachers and pupils, leading to improved learning outcomes for pupils and more professional teachers.

Over 14,000 teachers from 1,011 public primary schools have been captured under the scheme. It has also enhanced the teacher-pupil interaction experience through technology (eLearning) in Lagos State primary schools.

The intervention has also aided uniformity, and strict adherence to the curriculum as teachers’ tablets are preloaded with lessons and content that can be effectively monitored for standardisation across Lagos’ public primary schools.

EKOEXCEL has also significantly increased pupils’ learning outcomes and drastically reduced the number of out-of-school children in the state by enrolling them in schools through the ‘Leave No Child Behind’ policy.