Eko Bridge: More woes for motorists as FG closes additional section

For motorists on Eko Bridge, it has been a very difficult weekend as the federal government closed additional section of the bridge, citing palpable disaster arising from a fire incident.

Forosola Oloyede, the Acting Federal Controller of Works in Lagos State, explained that the closure became necessary in order to save the motoring public from any eventuality.

According to her, the partial closure involving the Apongbon-Ijora section of the Costain bound lane of the bridge would subsist until after an inspection and result of integrity tests on the infrastructure.

Speaking on behalf of Babatunde Fashola, the Minister of Works and Housing, Oloyede said, “I want to inform the public that both bounds of the bridge, the Apongbon– Ijora Olopa and the Ijora Olopa–Apongbon sections of the bridge, will be closed to motorists.”

Continuing, she said, “the closure would last till comprehensive inspection and integrity tests were carried out. The reason for this is to avert any catastrophe and safeguard the lives of pedestrians and motorists. The Inspection and integrity tests are planned to be carried out as soon as possible. Further updates on the closure will be communicated as events develop.”

The Acting Controller urged motorists on this bridge to use alternative routes and cooperate with traffic management agencies who would be on ground to direct and manage movement, adding that government regrets whatever inconveniences the additional closure caused.

This means more difficult driving experience and longer travel time on the bridge which has been partially closed to traffic since March this year when fire raised a section of the Akpongbon bridge.

Already, motorists are not finding it easy going to or coming out of the Island. For residents of Apapa who are literally cut off by road closures right about them, the closure of the additional section of the bridge has increased their travel time and cost as some of them, on Saturday, had to go through the Third Mainland Bridge to access the Island.

“There honestly has to be another way. This is absolutely unfair and very dangerous for our mental and physical health. If someone has a medical emergency, how is he supposed to ply the route to get to the hospital? This is absolutely unfair. Time and time again, we keep suffering. When is it going to end? Becky Solomon, a resident of Apapa GRA, fumed on Saturday after spending hours in traffic.

Apapa, particularly, has been at the receiving end of choking traffic gridlock caused by uncoordinated and poorly planned road repairs. The repair of Akpongbon Bridge and Marine Bridge at the same time with the same completion date in December this year have been a bit of a hell for the hapless residents.