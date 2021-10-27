Eko Atlantic’s Azuri Office Tower to begin operations in December

The office wing of Azuri Towers, a large mass development comprising three towers- a commercial tower and two residential towers in the heart of Eko Atlantic City is expected to begin operations on December 12 2021.

The property developers, Eko Development Company Ltd made this known during the recent ‘light up ceremony’ of the office building.

“We have 27 floors of office apartment which is 27,000 square metres of office space, we’ll have a shopping mall in the first two floors that will cater for the immediate needs of the residents,” Olawale Opayinka, MD/CEO, Eko Development Company said.

Describing the iconic building which is located in the most dynamic area of Eko Atlantic City, the Marina; one of the waterways into Eko Atlantic expected to draw many visitors into the city itself, the developers said Azuri Office Tower is like no other.

The dynamic twenty-fifth-century metropolis, which will benefit from international-standard facilities including state of the art amenities, SMA Tv and fibre optic data will be a world-class safe environment in which to work and play, as assured by the company.

“Anyone can afford it; just speak to our partners, Access Bank that is offering zero percent finance for five years. All you need to do is pay a 20 percent deposit,” Opayinka said.

Commenting on how happy he is to have been associated with the Azuri Towers project, Herbert Wigwe, the managing director of Access Bank, Nigeria largest lender, said there is a need to “celebrate because the development of Azuri Tower has almost been concluded and new blocks will come after and after the project.”

The MD confirmed Access bank’s zero percent interest rate backing for any potential investors or company that is looking at tapping into the opportunities and return offered by Azuri Towers.

“Investors can expect a real yield of around 5-6 percent,” the property developers said. The developers said they are confident of the return following the expected high demand for the space.

According to Eko Development Company, Azuri Office Tower has already recorded a 60 percent subscription rate.

Giving a keynote address at the office ‘light up ceremony’, the Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu commended the project developers adding that “through the development of Azuri Towers and Eko Atlantic, I see a future that is very bright for all of us.”

“You can come in here and think and get inspired,” the Governor said.

As one of the real estate projects in Eko Atlantic city, Azuri Towers is covered by the benefits from the City which is being built on 10 million square metres beside the Atlantic Ocean.

Destined to be West Africa’s new financial centre, Eko Atlantic, Lagos’ ambitious multi-billion dollar new city is both reliable and secure.

Eko Atlantic’s state of the art infrastructure, including its water-processing plant (providing potable tap water) and modern utility systems (all under one management company), guarantees an exceptionally comfortable lifestyle.

Other dignitaries that graced the ‘light up ceremony’ of the Azuri Office Tower include Africa’s richest man; Aliko Dangote, former Lagos State governor and National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC); Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and among others.