Ekiti vaccinates 598,423 children against Polio

No less than 598,423 children within the age bracket of zero to five years were vaccinated in the first round of the 2021 National Immunisation Plus Days NIPDs in Ekiti State.

The chairperson of the State Primary Health Care Development Agency, Monisola Oloro who made this known in Ado Ekiti, explained that the National Immunization Plus Days (NIPDs), was a supplemental immunization campaign geared to ensure herd immunity

among children under five years against poliomyelitis and towards the eradication of the disease in Nigeria.

Oloro stressed that the NIPDs campaign was not only on eradication of polio but on all vaccine-preventable diseases, noting that children are most susceptible to infections during the early childhood years.

Reiterating the commitment of the Fayemi led administration to the provision of quality and accessible maternal and child healthcare delivery, Oloro said that the focus is on health issues concerning women, children and families in general.

According to her, the State Government is particular about access to recommended prenatal and well-child care, infant and maternal mortality prevention, maternal and child mental health, newborn screening, child immunizations, child nutrition and services for children with special health care needs.

In her remarks, the Permanent Secretary of the Agency, Bisi Arogundade expressed satisfaction with the turnout recorded during the exercise.