Ekiti protects cereal-producing farmers against outbreak of fall armyworm

The Ekiti State Government has issued an advisory notice to the cereal-producing farmers in the State to be on the lookout for the outbreak of Fall Armyworm (FAW) infestation. This is done to protect the investments of farmers in cereal production in Nigeria.

Ebenezer Boluwade, Commissioner for Agriculture and Food Security, in a statement in Ado-Ekiti, the State Capital, noted that the Federal Government in collaboration with Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) of the United Nations, had directed all the States of the Federation to activate FAW Desk and Ministry of Agriculture Goa Rapid Assessment of the severity of the infestation in cereal producing areas.

He recollected that the advent of Fall Armyworm (Spodoptera frugiperda) FAW in Nigeria since 2016 had been a significant maize insect pest capable of inflicting yield loss to the tune of 100%.

While noting that maize is one of the most important cereal crops grown in Nigeria and one of the major diets of millions of people, the Commissioner noted that the crop is most infested in Africa by FAW.

Boluwade maintained that the State Government was putting up urgent approach to manage the reported hike in the level of infestations using holistic management strategies and controls of the invasive insect pest in order to prevent famine in Ekiti State.

He further emphasized the need for an Integrated Pest Management approach to combat the menace as this requires the integration of the cultural, biological, botanical, physical, genetic and chemical control measures and combined if possible to reduce the population of FAW in the Maize farms to ensure food security and safety.

Boluwade recommended the use of Botanical methods to combat the FAW. This include the use of neem (Dogonyaro plant) tree leaves and Wild Mexican Sunflower (locally known as June 12 plant).

According to the Commissioner, the process involves collection of 50:50 portion of the two plants at 1kg each, soaking and macerating into 10 litres of water, filtering and the use of the filtrate to make 15 litre of pesticide in a sprayer to spray the whorls of the maize plants.

Another method suggested by Boluwade involves the use of Chilli pepper and Wood Ash in ratio 1:4 poured into the whorls of Maize plants.

Boluwade suggested another botanical approach involving the use of Tobacco/Garlic/Wood Ash on the whorls of maize.

The Commissioner also listed Chemicals for FAW control to include: caterpillar force, sharp shooter, rocket, cypermethrin, ampligo, and NIHORT lyptol/raktin.

He urged any affected farmers to contact the FAW Desk at the Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security.