Ekiti partners stakeholders to strategise on malaria elimination

The Ekiti State Government has called on stakeholders to leverage on their influence and networks to raise awareness and educate communities on malaria-related issues.

Oyebanji Filani, Commissioner for Health and Human Services, made this call during a quarterly Advocacy Communication and Social Mobilization core group meeting focused on eliminating malaria in the State.

Filani emphasized that this strategic engagement was designed to reinforce the State Government’s commitment to implementing effective malaria interventions at the grassroots level, particularly targeting children, pregnant women, and individuals of all ages.

He urged people of Ekiti to prioritise personal and environmental hygiene and to remain vigilant and proactive in their efforts to combat and eliminate malaria.

Olusola Gbenga-Igotun, Permanent Secretary of Ministry of Health and Human Services, noted that malaria remains one of the leading causes of death, stressing the need for comprehensive strategies to address it.

Hope Okoboh from the National Malaria Elimination Programme, noted that despite Government efforts, malaria prevalence remains high in Nigeria, urging stakeholders to engage in extensive sensitization within their constituencies to educate citizens on the proper use of long-lasting insecticidal nets and other strategies to achieve a malaria-free Ekiti State and Nigeria.

Meanwhile, the Ekiti State Government has commenced issuance of licenses to producers of table water and owners of private borehole for commercial use as part of efforts to monitor and ensure safe drinking water for people in the State.

Mobolaji Aluko, Commissioner for Infrastructure and Public Utilities, while speaking during the distribution of certificates of registration to successful applicants under the aegis of the Association of Table Water Producers (ATWAP), reiterated the commitment of the State Government to ensuring access to clean, safe, and dependable water stressing that the focus is to prevent waterborne infections and diseases.

Aluko said only producers of table water that meet the regulatory compliance standards and pass the Mandatory Conformity Assessment Program are registered, emphasizing that “Safe drinking water supply involves several essential principles, including water purification and treatment while water purification methods such as filtration, disinfection, and chemical treatment remove contaminants, making water safe for consumption”.