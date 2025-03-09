As globalisation increases and remote work offers flexibility, moving abroad is an option for many. Benefits include a lower cost of living, improved healthcare, and favourable tax conditions. In some countries, purchasing property can lead to residency or citizenship.

Before buying property, research ownership laws, tax rules, and residency programmes. Visiting potential locations is essential to assess practicality. Consulting immigration lawyers, real estate agents, and tax professionals ensures compliance with local regulations. Long-term considerations, including legal and financial implications, are necessary before committing to relocation and property ownership in a foreign country.

Read also: 7 countries Nigerians can relocate to at little or no cost

8 countries where buying property can lead to citizenship and cost, compiled by Veranda.

Portugal

Portugal offers a residence-by-investment programme known as the Golden Visa. Investors who purchase real estate worth at least $280,000 in low-density areas can qualify. In tourist hotspots, the required investment is higher. The programme grants residency, allowing individuals to live, work, and travel freely within the European Union (EU). After five years, investors can apply for citizenship. Portugal’s strategic location and healthcare system make it a preferred option for investors.

Spain

Spain’s Golden Visa programme requires a property investment of approximately $500,000. The visa grants residency, and after five years, holders can apply for permanent residency. Citizenship is available after ten years. Spain does not allow dual citizenship with the United States, which applicants should consider. The country’s climate and cultural heritage contribute to its appeal to investors.

Read also: 5 countries that give citizenship by investment within 6 months

Antigua and Barbuda

Antigua and Barbuda provides a Citizenship by Investment programme with a real estate option. Investors must purchase property worth at least $400,000 to qualify. Successful applicants gain visa-free travel access to over 150 countries. The programme also offers tax advantages and a favourable business environment, making it attractive for investors seeking second citizenship.

Malta

Malta’s Individual Investor Programme requires a property investment of at least $350,000. The programme also involves a contribution to the National Development and Social Fund and a commitment to maintaining the property for several years. Citizenship takes time to obtain but provides access to the EU. Malta’s location in the Mediterranean and its high standard of living attract investors.

Read also: 10 countries offering birthright citizenship

Turkey

Turkey’s Citizenship by Investment Programme allows investors to apply for citizenship after purchasing real estate worth $400,000 or more. The programme is among the most accessible, attracting applicants due to Turkey’s location bridging Europe and Asia. The country has a growing economy and relatively low living costs, making it a viable option for those seeking a second passport.

Dominica

Dominica offers one of the most affordable Citizenship by Investment programmes in the Caribbean. Investors can either contribute to a government fund or purchase property worth at least $200,000. The programme grants visa-free travel to over 140 destinations. Dominica’s cost-effective programme appeals to investors looking for an economical route to second citizenship.

Read also: 5 countries that give citizenship by investment within 6 months

Greece

Greece operates a Golden Visa programme, requiring a minimum real estate investment of around $270,000. The visa grants residency and allows investors and their families to live and work in Greece while travelling across Europe. Although immediate citizenship is not available, investors can apply for Greek citizenship after seven years if they meet specific requirements, such as basic language proficiency.

St. Kitts and Nevis

St. Kitts and Nevis has a well-established Citizenship by Investment programme. Investors can apply for citizenship by purchasing shared ownership real estate worth at least $200,000, with a requirement to hold the property for a specified period. Direct ownership requires a minimum investment of $400,000. The programme offers tax benefits, including no personal income tax, inheritance tax, or capital gains tax. Citizenship is typically granted within three to six months.

Chisom Michael Chisom Michael is a data analyst (audience engagement) and writer at BusinessDay, with diverse experience in the media industry. He holds a BSc in Industrial Physics from Imo State University and an MEng in Computer Science and Technology from Liaoning Univerisity of Technology China. He specialises in listicle writing, profiles and leveraging his skills in audience engagement analysis and data-driven insights to create compelling content that resonates with readers.

Share