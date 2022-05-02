Eid-ul Fitr: “Nigeria will rise again…”, says Rep Akande-Sadipe

Tolulope Akande -Sadipe, member of the House representing Oluyole Constituency on Monday expressed optimism that the nation will rise again and actualize the hopes and aspirations of its founding fathers, despite the country’s present challenges.

While felicitating with members of her constituency and all Muslims across the Nation on the occasion of the Eid-Al Fitri, which marks the end of the Ramadan fast assured Nigerians that Nigeria rise again and surmount her current predicament but urged Nigerians not to relent in offering prayers for the Nation, during and after the Eid-ul Fitri.

In a goodwill message signed by her media aide, Olamilekan Olusada on Monday, the House of Representatives Committee Chairman on Diaspora said

“we should jointly pray for our Nation, as the tragic incidents bedevilling our dear country is threatening our unity. We must come together as one, to stop this”.

Muslims across the world began the one month long fast about a month ago.

Meanwhile, Rep. Akande-Sadipe who used the opportunity to congratulate workers across the Nation in acknowledgement of the 2022 May Day celebration also called on the Government at all tiers to ensure economic growth and development.

On her part, the Rep member renewed her vow of qualitative representation of her constituency at the green chambers, adding that “we all have different parts to play in this rescue mission of our country Nigeria”.