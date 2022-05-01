Muslims enjoined to maximise benefit of Ramadan

As Ramadan fasting draws to an end, Muslims are enjoined to maximise benefits of the period by repenting, observing regular prayers, provide for needy, among other good deeds.

Ustaz Kamaldeen Ajijolakeu, a lecturer at University of Ilorin, made the call while delivering his lecture, titled, ‘Maximising benefits of Ramadan’, at the maiden Ramadan prayer/lecture organised by Members of the Muslim Media Practitioners of Nigeria (MMPN) in Kwara State.

The guest lecturer said that fasting was recommended by the Almighty Allah for every believer, adding that it is a surest way to have sins forgiven and possible entry to Paradise.

Ajijolakeu noted that some of the ways human beings can get cleansed from sins is either being saved through intercession of good people or through good deeds from one’s profession.

The cleric, however, admonished media practitioners to endeavour to gain Paradise and attract Allah’s forgiveness and mercy through what they disseminate to the general public.

“Through your profession, you may have yourself cleansed of your sins or get your sins forgiven by Allah through what you write as a journalist to promote good deeds or promote Allah. The Almighty Allah would forgive you, except if one has committed shirkh (associating other gods with Allah)”.

He also said that rewards for all these good deeds by believers are multiplied in folds in the month of Ramadan and are directed to attract Allah’s mercy.

The university lecturer posited that having more Muslim media practitioners in media profession would discourage demonising of Islam by some unscrupulous non-Muslims.

The cleric also urged Muslims to believe in power of prayers and be spiritually contented, as he advised Muslim parents to encourage their children and wards to have knowledge of holy quran to be able to recite Quran in their homes for spiritual sustainability and attraction of Allah’s mercy.

The cleric, who said that best part of everything is always the most rewarding and better, added that the last part of Ramadan is always more rewarding as in the form of Laylatul qadri; just as Quran, the last holy book; Islam, the last religion; Prophet Muhammad (SAW), the last prophet; our lives, the last part of our lives is the best, etc.

Also speaking, the state coordinator of the MMPN, Abdulrazaq Laaro, noted that objectives of the group include: “To promote, preserve, protect and cater for religious, moral, social and spiritual advancement of Muslims in Nigeria and globally.

“To encourage literacy and intellectual pursuits among all Muslims and in particular the study of Islam.

“To cooperate with other Muslim Associations having similar aims and objectives for the propagation of Islam.

“The association shall be non-partisan and to engage in lawful activities in fulfillment and furtherance of the aforementioned aims and objectives.”

The event witnessed special prayers for the nation, Kwara State, and the association.