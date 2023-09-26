Eid- El Maulud: Tinubu urges Muslims to imbibe Muhammad’s teachings

President Bola Tinubu has charged Muslims to live by the teachings of Prophet Muhammad, as they celebrate this year’s Eid- el Maulud.

The President, while congratulating the Muslim faithful, in a statement on Tuesday, said beyond celebrating the day marking the birthday of the Holy Prophet, the period should be used for deep introspection and fervent prayers.

“Adherents should make deliberate efforts to adhere to the teachings of Prophet Muhammad. There are great lessons of devotion, perseverance, tolerance, humility and selflessness that we can all learn from the life of the Prophet,” the President said.

President Tinubu also urged religious leaders to use the period to pray for the country and to admonish their followers to take the appropriate lessons from Prophet Muhammad’s life in their commitment to the country.

“Nigeria has arrived at an important juncture. While the government is taking all necessary measures to make the country secure and economically viable, we need the full support of the citizenry in the form of patriotism, patience, and prayers. The light is bright at the end of the tunnel,” the President affirmed.

President Tinubu also urged Muslims celebrating the Maulud festival to extend their hand of fellowship to the needy and vulnerable in the spirit of the season while praying for the country and her leaders at all levels.

The federal government had earlier declared Wednesday, September 27 as a public holiday to enable Muslims to celebrate the day remembered as the birthday of Prophet Mohammed.