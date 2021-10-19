Eid-el Maulud: Okowa calls for prayers to end violent crimes

As Muslims in Nigeria join their counterparts across the world to commemorate the birth of Prophet Muhammad, Ifeanyi Okowa, the Delta State Governor, has called for intensified prayers to end violent crimes in the country.

The governor, in a statement signed by Olisah Ifeajika, his Chief Press Secretary, in Asaba on Monday, urged Muslims to follow the exemplary leadership of Holy Prophet Muhammad by promoting peaceful co-existence and offering prayers for the peace, unity and continuous progress of Nigeria.

He said that Nigeria was currently plagued by insurgency and other violent crimes, including banditry, kidnapping, armed robbery, herders-farmers clashes and agitations which had continued to impede growth and development of the country.

According to him, funds that the Federal and States Governments would have used for development are being wasted in combating the crimes and protecting lives and property of Nigerians.

Read also: Nigeria needs food security to win war against banditry, terrorism Elemo

Okowa charged Nigerians to shun all divisive tendencies and work towards building a better nation, saying that the celebration of the birth of the Prophet should renew the faith and bond of unity among the people irrespective of the diversities.

He specifically urged the Muslims and other religious groups to intensify prayers for needed reforms for a better Nigeria.

“On behalf of my family, the government and people of Delta, I extend our warmest wishes to Muslims celebrating Eid-el-Maulud in Delta, Nigeria and around the world. I congratulate all our countrymen and women on this special day.

“As we celebrate, it is my hope and prayer that we emulate the spiritual lessons in the Holy Prophet’s teachings of piety, love, justice, fairness, equity, peaceful co-existence, tolerance, honesty and dedication to duty.

“As a people with great religious beliefs, if we can imbibe and espouse the Holy Prophet’s teachings, our nation will ultimately benefit from it.

“Let us remember to pray fervently for our nation to achieve greater unity and rise against tendencies offensive to democratic tenets and wellbeing of the country and the people, irrespective of religion or place of origin.

“This is the time for a rebirth in the polity, and I urge all well-meaning Nigerians to join hands in that direction, especially in giving the country a new Constitution that will address all contending issues that are reflective of true democracy and federalism.

“It is my hope that this celebration will bring joy to all your homes here in Delta, Nigeria and around the world,” the governor stated.