Eid-El-Maulud: Obaseki, Benin monarch harp on religious harmony

Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State and the Oba of Benin, Oba Ewuare II, have emphasized the need to foster religious harmony among members of different religious groups.

The duo, in a felicitation message made available to newsmen in Benin City, charged Muslim faithful in Edo state and beyond to ponder on the importance of peaceful coexistence and tolerance.

Obaseki, who reassured that his administration remains committed to ensuring the welfare and harmonious coexistence of all residents, said the celebration is a time of deep reflection and soul-searching, especially with the challenges confronting the nation.

Read also: Why Edo is yet to sign anti-open grazing law- Obaseki

“The spirit of the Eid-El-Maulud celebration should guide us in working together and with a common drive to build strong coalitions that will entrench development and progress in our state.

“The prophet’s message of peace and good neighbourliness should inspire us all to see each other as partners in progress, regardless of religious, tribal, ethnic and political affiliations.

“Muslims constitute a major force for peace and progress wherever they are and have always upheld the importance of the prophet’s teachings,” Obaseki said.

On his part, the Benin monarch, in a statement signed by Ogiemwanre Victor acting chief press secretary to the Oba of Benin, enjoined Muslims to use religion to build bridges across social, cultural, ethnic and other aspects of life.

Oba Ewuare II further called for prayers for the nation’s leaders so that they can administer the country on the path of true development, peace, security, unity and progress.