Eid-el-Kabir: Gbajabiamila, Wase salute Muslims, call for unity of purpose, prayers

Femi Gbajabiamila, the speaker of the House of Representatives has rejoiced with the Nigerian Muslims on the occasion of this year’s Eid-el-Kabir celebrations.

Gbajabiamila noted that the period calls for sacrifice and commitment to the course of the Almighty Allah.

The speaker in a statement by Lanre Lasisi, his special adviser on media and publicity called on Nigerian Muslims, especially those participating in this year’s Hajj, to redouble their prayers for the country.

He said at times like this, it is incumbent on the people to be united as one people to face the challenges confronting the country.

Read also: Eid-el-Kabir: Sanwo-Olu felicitates Moslems, seeks peaceful co-existence among Nigerians

Gbajabiamila expressed optimism that with prayers, Nigeria will overcome her challenges and called for special prayers for the peaceful conduct of the 2023 general elections.

Similarly, Ahmed Idris-Wase, deputy speaker of the House of Representatives has felicitated with the Muslim Ummah on the occasion of Eid el-Kabir Sallah celebration.

Wase in a Sallah message to Muslims issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Umar Puma, called on adherents of Islam to use the period to offer prayers for the unity and progress of the country.

The deputy speaker said peaceful co-existence and understanding as well as sustained prayers among citizens were essential in the face of the current economic and security challenges in the country.

“As we celebrate this year’s Eid-El- Fitri, let us put our country and its leadership in our prayers. Eid-el-Kabir celebration is a period of sacrifice and reflection.I urge us all to emulate the virtues of total obedience and sacrifice,” he admonished.

On the other hand, the minority caucus in the House called on President Muhammadu Buhari not to relent but redouble his efforts in ensuring the security of lives and property during the festive period and afterwards.

The caucus in statement signed by Ndudi Elumelu, minority leader of the House urged Nigerians to use the occasion of this year’s Eid-el-Kabir to pray for the nation as well as reignite their trust in God and sense of patriotism towards nation building.

Elumelu also called on Nigerians to use the occasion to eschew all parochial proclivities and reinforce the virtues of selflessness, love and care for one another despite the prevailing ugly economic, social and security realities we face as a nation.

He said the Eid-el-Kabir celebration presented to Nigerians, especially those in leadership positions, with the divine opportunity to draw nearer to God and submit to Him in all their dealings.

“As representatives of the people, the minority caucus is deeply pained by the agony, anguish and excruciating hardship that Nigerians have been subjected to in the last seven years.

“We therefore urge leaders in every sector of life to use the Eid-el-Kabir to rededicate themselves to the demands of transparency, accountability, fairness and full adherence to the Rule of Law in serving only the interest and wellbeing of the people as such is the only way to guarantee a peaceful, stable and prosperous nation that we all yearn for.

“The minority caucus calls on Nigerians to use the occasion to share and show love to one another, especially those who are hurting as victims of the worsening insecurity in our country.

“Our caucus also urges those behind the mindless acts of terrorism in our country to have a rethink and in the spirit of the Eid-el-Kabir, release our compatriots in their captivity so that they can reunite and celebrate with their families,” the statement read further.