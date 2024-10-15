EFCC storms Enugu radio station, arrest presenters

Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC.

The management of Urban Radio 94.5FM Enugu on Tuesday alleged that operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) barged into its studio to apprehend presenters during a live programme – ‘Prime Time’ at 6:45pm on Monday.

In a reason shared on it X handle, the station disclosed that “armed men identifying as the EFCC had barged into the studio and interrupted the live program ‘Prime – Time’, forcefully abducted our presenters and took away our communication equipment.”

It added that the anti-graft operatives refused to give reasons for the action.

“Whilst we are following up with the matter, we will continue to inform our dear listeners accordingly through this medium.”

While reacting, Dele Oywale, the EFCC spokesperson, said operatives of the agency did not “invade the station” and that only one presenter was arrested over alleged involvement in Ponzi scheme and no equipment was taken.

He affirmed Favour Ekoh, the presenter, was on air when its operatives gained access to the media station.

He said, “what motivated the arrest was that Favour is allegedly involved in a ponzi scheme, where 103 Nigerians have been defrauded.

“She is a suspect, who is wanted over the investigation of the ponzi scheme.“She has been invited on several occasions but she did not come. That was why she was traced to the radio station,” TheCable quotes Oyewale saying.

