Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) have intercepted eight trucks transporting suspected illegally mined solid minerals in Benue State.

According to a statement signed by Dele Oyewale, Head of Media & Publicity at the EFCC, the operation was carried out by the commission’s Makurdi Zonal Directorate on Wednesday, March 12, 2025, in the Katsina-Ala Local Government Area.

It noted that preliminary investigations revealed that the seized minerals, suspected to be fluorite and iron stones, were extracted from illegal mining sites in the Logo Local Government Area.

In a crackdown on cybercrime, the Benin Zonal Directorate of the EFCC has arrested 30 individuals suspected of engaging in internet fraud in Asaba, Delta State.

The EFCC operatives apprehended the suspects on Friday, March 14, 2025, following credible intelligence linking them to fraudulent online activities.

Items recovered during the arrest include five luxury cars and several mobile phones. The commission assured that the suspects would be prosecuted as soon as investigations are completed.

