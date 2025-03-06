The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) is currently interrogating Uju Kennedy, former Minister for Women Affairs, over allegations of misappropriating public funds totaling N138,413,253.89.

Sources within the anti-graft agency revealed that the funds, allocated in the 2023 budget for women-focused initiatives, were allegedly diverted for personal use.

Among the misappropriated funds was money designated for the P-BAT Cares for Women Initiative.

It was learnt that Kennedy arrived at the EFCC headquarters in Abuja around 11:00 AM on Thursday and has been under questioning since then.

“Operatives are questioning Uju Kennedy regarding her alleged involvement in the misappropriation and diversion of N138 million from the 2023 Ministry budget.

“Investigations indicate that funds meant for women-focused projects were diverted for personal enrichment, with clear breaches of due process in the ministry’s budget disbursement”, the source disclosed.

Beyond fund misappropriation, the former minister is also being investigated for alleged procurement violations and other financial irregularities.

As of the time of this report, Kennedy remains in EFCC custody, with investigations still ongoing.

