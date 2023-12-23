EFCC deletes controversial Instagram post on Diezani

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC has removed an Instagram post that quoted Diezani Allison-Madueke, the former minister of petroleum resources, discussing allegations of money laundering against her.

The social media post purported to be from a former minister who had an interview with British journalists.

When approached about the situation, Dele Oyewale, EFCC spokesperson, rejected the report and clarified that it was not written by or approved by the anti-graft agency.

BusinessDay reported in October that the EFCC commended the arraignment of Alison-Madueke, at the Westminster Magistrates’ Court in London, United Kingdom, where she faced charges of bribery related to oil and gas contracts.

She appeared before the judges in London, and District Judge Michael Snow granted her bail of £70,000, subject to stringent conditions including the use of an electronic tag, an overnight curfew, and a £70,000 surety.