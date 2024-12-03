EFCC defends recovery of 753 Abuja properties amid backlash

.slams Sowore over criticism of Abuja estate forfeiture

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has responded to public reactions following its recovery of 753 duplexes and other apartments located on Plot 109, Cadastral Zone C09, Lokogoma District, Abuja.

The forfeiture of the estate to the Federal Government has been described as a significant milestone in the agency’s anti-corruption efforts.

In a statement signed by Dele Oyewale, head of media and publicity, the EFCC acknowledged the positive feedback from Nigerians who support its fight against corruption.

However, the agency criticised activist Omoyele Sowore for allegedly undermining its efforts with accusations of a cover-up regarding the estate’s ownership.

The EFCC described such claims as baseless and unfair.

“The allegation of a cover-up stands logic on its head,” the statement read,

It emphasised that the forfeiture proceedings were conducted under Section 17 of the Advance Fee Fraud Act. This legal provision permits action against unclaimed properties (action-in-rem) rather than individuals (action-in-personam).

According to the EFCC, this approach was necessary because the company flagged during the investigation denied ownership of the estate.

The forfeiture was finalised on Monday, following a ruling by Jude Onwuegbuzie, Justice of the Federal Capital Territory High Court.

The EFCC disclosed that its investigation was based on actionable intelligence and that the forfeiture was pursued after public notices failed to yield any claims of ownership.

The commission expressed disappointment at what it described as Sowore’s lack of focus on the systemic issues that allowed such a massive corrupt act to occur. “Rather than appreciate the painstaking efforts of the EFCC, the activist seems more interested in criticizing the process,” the statement said.

The EFCC also clarified that its investigation into the estate’s origins is ongoing and that it would be inappropriate to disclose names of individuals unlinked to the property’s title documents at this stage.

The agency reaffirmed its commitment to tackling corruption with a “no-sacred-cow” policy, urging Nigerians to join in addressing systemic flaws that enable financial crimes.

The EFCC also pledged to continue safeguarding the nation’s financial system from manipulators and organised crime, expressing optimism about achieving a greater Nigeria through collective effort.

