EFCC confirms Yahaya Bello’s detention ahead arraignment on alleged N110bn fraud

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has confirmed the detention of Yahaya Bello, former governor of Kogi State, ahead of his arraignment over allegations of diverting N110 billion from the state treasury during his eight-year tenure.

Dele Oyewale, EFCC spokesperson, disclosed on Tuesday evening that the former governor is currently being interrogated by investigators.

According to him, Yahaya Bello will be detained and arraigned in court as soon as possible.

The arraignment is scheduled for Wednesday, November 27, at the FCT High Court in Abuja.

Justice Maryanne Anenih fixed the date on November 14 after Bello repeatedly ignored previous summons.

The former governor has been entangled in multiple corruption cases, including money laundering charges involving N80 billion currently before the Federal High Court in Abuja.

Despite a raft of court summons since April, Bello failed to appear, prompting the EFCC to file fresh charges at the FCT High Court in September.

This is not the first time Bello’s dealings with the EFCC have drawn public attention.

In September, he made a dramatic attempt to surrender himself at the EFCC headquarters in Abuja, accompanied by his successor, Governor Usman Ododo.

However, tensions escalated later that day when EFCC operatives attempted to apprehend the former governor at the Kogi State Government Lodge in Asokoro, Abuja.

The encounter reportedly turned chaotic, leading to a shootout between EFCC agents and Governor Ododo’s security personnel.

Amid the commotion, he (Bello) managed to escape in the governor’s convoy.

The EFCC alleges that the former governor dishonestly diverted over N110 billion in public funds while serving as governor.

The charges are part of an ongoing probe into what the anti-graft agency describes as large-scale financial mismanagement in Kogi State under Bello’s administration.

Bello’s Tuesday surrender at the EFCC headquarters in Abuja, without Governor Ododo’s accompaniment this time, marks a significant turning point in the long-standing corruption investigation.

Security experts have described the development as a critical step in ensuring that politically exposed persons face justice without interference or undue protection.

They noted that the absence of Governor Ododo, who had previously shielded Yahaya Bello from arrest, signals a shift in the dynamics of political immunity and law enforcement accountability.

As Nigerians await his arraignment, the case has drawn heightened public scrutiny, with many questioning the safeguards against corruption among public officials.

Experts argue that this case could serve as a litmus test for the effectiveness of the EFCC in pursuing high-profile cases, especially at a time when calls for transparency and accountability are intensifying.

Share