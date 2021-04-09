EFCC chair tasks operatives on anti-graft war

Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Abdulrasheed Bawa, Thursday, in Ibadan, Oyo State, charged operatives to double their effort in the war against corruption, saying “Nigerians are looking up to us.”

Bawa was on an official visit to the Ibadan zonal office of the EFCC, where he reiterated commitment to winning the anti-graft war.

As the saying goes, the eagle is now in the hands of the EFCC but the mission and the vision of the commission remain the same. Therefore, I urge you to be committed to your job. Always do what is right and guard against wrongdoing,” he said.

Bawa, who described his visit to the zone as a homecoming of sorts, having previously served as head of the zone, thanked the staff for their support since he emerged as chairman.

He urged them to join him in moving the EFCC to the next level. “The Ibadan zonal office is one of the offices I love. I hope you will maintain it and be on top of your game. If the story of my life is not an inspiration to you as officers, nothing will. I want you to join me to steer the ship to another level”, he said.

In a statement by Wilson Uwujaren, head, media, and publicity of the EFCC further quoted Bawa as expressing confidence that the future of the commission is great.