EFCC boss wants Nigerians to report abandoned constituency projects for accountability

Ola Olukoyede, Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC)

Ola Olukoyede, the Executive Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), has urged Nigerians to report abandoned or poorly executed constituency projects to promote accountability and transparency.

Speaking at a stakeholders’ consultative meeting in Kano on Saturday, Olukoyede emphasized the importance of citizen involvement in monitoring constituency projects, stressing that public oversight is key to ensuring that funds meant for community development are used effectively.

He called on citizens to actively participate in the anti-corruption fight by holding their leaders accountable for delivering on promised projects.

In a statement issued by Dele Oyewale, Head of Media and Publicity for the EFCC, on Saturday, Olukoyede made the remarks during a “One-Day Stakeholders’ Consultative Meeting on Fostering Transparency, Accountability, and Citizens’ Participation in the Implementation of Constituency Projects in Nigeria.”

The meeting was hosted by the Aminu Kano Centre for Democratic Studies in Kano.

Olukoyede stressed that sustainable development can only be achieved when citizens take the initiative to interrogate the projects being implemented in their constituencies.

“True and lasting change comes when communities are empowered to hold their leaders accountable, particularly in the monitoring of constituency projects,” he stated.

During his speech on the topic, Imperatives of Community-Driven Anti-Corruption Fight: Enhancing Constituency Project Service Delivery in Nigeria, the EFCC boss outlined five key areas to enhance accountability in project delivery.

These include community engagement, transparency in funding and execution, strengthened oversight mechanisms, public access to information, and partnerships with anti-corruption agencies.

He highlighted the importance of involving communities in identifying priority projects to ensure that they address actual needs rather than politically motivated agendas.

He also called for full disclosure of constituency project funds, contractors, timelines, and budgets to promote transparency and give communities the tools to monitor progress effectively.

Olukoyede also stressed the need for accessible public data on constituency projects, allowing communities to make informed decisions about the initiatives in their areas.

“When communities report discrepancies or suspected corruption, these reports must be promptly investigated,” he added.

The EFCC chairman warned that corruption remains a major obstacle to development in all sectors, eroding public trust in government.

He urged Nigerians to see themselves as stakeholders in the fight against corruption, noting that combating economic and financial crimes is a collective responsibility.

He called for public ownership of the anti-graft fight, stressing that with Nigeria’s vast population, law enforcement agencies like the EFCC cannot win the battle against corruption alone.

Olukoyede also emphasized the importance of integrity, stating that anyone committed to fighting corruption must possess a high level of moral character.

He urged Nigerians to play their part in holding their leaders accountable, highlighting the crucial role of citizens in ensuring that constituency projects deliver their intended benefits to local communities.