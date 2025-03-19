Ola Olukoyede, Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), has urged newly recruited cadets to see their training as a national investment and to repay it through loyalty, dedication, and professionalism in tackling corruption.

Olukoyede made this call on Tuesday, March 18, 2025, while addressing members of the Detective Superintendent Cadets Course-10 at the EFCC Academy.

“Your training is an investment by our great country, Nigeria, and you are expected to repay this gesture by serving with loyalty and dedication. The future of the fight against corruption and other forms of economic and financial crimes belongs to you,” he stated.

He reminded the 285 cadets that they were joining the EFCC at a critical time when the public demanded greater professionalism and integrity from the agency.

He warned that the Commission would not tolerate indiscipline, misconduct, substance abuse, or truancy.

“Any of you found wanting in the course of training will be shown the way out. If your primary motive for joining the EFCC is to make money, I enjoin you to rethink. Ours is an operation driven by passion and love for Nigeria. You must place the nation’s interest above personal gain,” Olukoyede warned.

Joseph Ogwiji, Acting Commandant of the EFCC Academy and assistant Commander of the EFCC (ACE I), also emphasized that the training would equip the cadets with specialized knowledge in fraud prevention, investigation, and prosecution.

He noted that they would undergo practical field exercises, ethical and leadership training, and resilience-building sessions to prepare them for the rigours of law enforcement.

“Discipline and integrity are non-negotiable values in law enforcement. Your commitment to learning, teamwork, and adaptability will determine your success in this career,” Ogwiji stated.

Speaking on behalf of the cadets, Ogbason Gloria Areson expressed gratitude for the opportunity to serve and pledged their absolute loyalty to the Commission and the nation.

“Among thousands of Nigerians who applied, we were selected through a rigorous process, which proves that the EFCC upholds integrity.

“This training is not just about acquiring skills but embracing the profound responsibility of fighting economic and financial crimes as a call to serve Nigeria,” she said.

