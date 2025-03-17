Operatives of the Benin Zonal Directorate of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) have arrested Kelly Okungbowa, popularly known as Ebo Stone, over alleged abuse of the naira.

According to a statement issued on Monday by the EFCC’s Head of Media and Publicity, Dele Oyewale, Okungbowa was taken into custody following a viral video showing him spraying and mutilating naira notes at a bar on March 9, 2025.

Share