EFCC arrests 9 fraud suspects in building where ex-BBNaija housemate lives

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has revealed that nine internet fraud suspects were arrested in an apartment where BBNaija star, Dorathy Bachor lives in Lagos.

Politics Nigeria, an online news platform reports that the BBNaija star accused EFCC of bursting into her apartment without any legal authorisation.

EFCC stated this in a statement on Monday, denying Dorathy’s allegations, while noting that Dorathy was not even present in the apartment during the raid.

EFCC also revealed that its operatives had a search warrant for the entire building.

According to the statement, “The Commission can confirm that operatives from the Lagos Command of the Commission, acting on verified intelligence, executed a search warrant at a block of flats located in the Lekki area of Lagos on Monday, 23rd August 2021 during which nine internet fraud suspects were arrested.”

Read Also: EFCC arrests founder of Ponzi scheme, InksNation in Sokoto

“Dorathy’s apartment happened to be one of the flats in the building. EFCC operatives had knocked on her entrance door, identified themselves as being from the Commission on a mission to execute a Search Warrant. But they were refused entry, for several minutes by Dorathy’s sister. The operatives were left with no choice than to force their way in, lest suspects escape or destroy vital evidence.”

“It is important to state that law-abiding citizens have no reason to refuse the execution of a validly obtained Search Warrant. And, contrary to the information making the rounds in the social media, Dorathy was not present during the operation and the anti- EFCC stories about her coming out half-naked among other fantastical details appear to have been invented to fit the pattern she and other internet-fueled stars so desperately want to push about the EFCC.”

“It is important to reiterate that nine alleged internet fraud suspects were apprehended in the block of flats housing Ms. Bachor’s apartment.”