Lai Koiki, executive director of Greensprings School

Industry professionals and educationists have tasked policymakers in Nigeria to bridge the gaps between industry and academic institutions towards contributing to the nation’s sustainable development.

Forward-looking policies can be leveraged to build a better education system that equips students with critical thinking skills, real-world problem-solving abilities, they said at a symposium to mark the 40th anniversary of Greensprings School in Lagos.

By bridging the gaps between education and industry, Nigeria can help create a pipeline of talents that are not just employable but innovative and entrepreneurial, said Lai Koiki, the executive director of Greensprings School.

According to her, Nigerian education must be deeply rooted in value and excellence, with an unwavering commitment to building systems that transform lives.

Delivering her address, Koiki said education in the 21st century is about equipping students with critical thinking skills, real-world problem-solving abilities, and the ethical compass to navigate an increasingly complex world.

“By bridging the gap between education and industry, you can help create a pipeline of talent that is not just employable but innovative and entrepreneurial. Internships, mentorships, and hands-on experiences must become integral to our education framework,” she said.

She said that for four decades, Greensprings School has been steadfast in its mission to nurture young minds not just in knowledge but in character, discipline, and purpose.

“We take pride in the countless lives we have touched and the positive impact our alumni are making across the globe. Yet, even as we celebrate these successes, we must also acknowledge the immense work that remains to be done”.

Koiki further said the Nigerian child is a testament to resilience. Despite the challenges they face, including limited resources, systemic inequities, and societal pressures, they continue to rise, demonstrating remarkable creativity, determination, and hope. But resilience alone is not enough. We owe it to these children, and to our nation, to create an educational system that not only recognises their potential but actively nurtures it.

Commenting on the theme, ‘Educating For Impact: The Transformative Power of Education and Values in Nigeria, ’ Koiki said the success of the country’s education future lies in the corridor of policymakers and government leaders as they hold the keys to systemic change.

Ibukun Awosika, chairperson of Centre Group, insists that there must be clear intention and deliberate effort by both the public and private sectors in promoting skilled jobs in the country.

On his part, Peter Bamkole, deputy vice-chancellor (Administration) of Pan-Atlantic University, warned against unnecessary parental and societal pressures on children.

He said that societal pressure and parental pressure on the lives of young people are responsible for the lack of needed funs the children should enjoy in learning

“Society and parents put so much pressure on these children. They are constantly under tension, and that’s one of the things that lead to examination malpractices.”

“Society is encouraging it. I see parents who will lie about their child’s age. What are you teaching the children? Parents must be held accountable. Unfortunately, they are not mature enough to handle many things,” Bamkole said.

Lai Koiki further said that education is not just about acquiring knowledge; it is about shaping lives. She noted that the true measure of success is not merely what our students know but who they become.

“To see a Nigeria that is transformed, we must ensure that education is deeply rooted in values like integrity, resilience, collaboration, and a commitment to excellence.

She said the symposium is more than an opportunity to listen, it is a call to action.

“The Nigeria we envision will not emerge overnight. It will require deliberate effort, unwavering collaboration, and a shared commitment from all of us,” Koiki added.

