Educationist launches book to transform Nigeria’s education system

Dennis Okoro, director of MTN Foundation and former education director in Nigeria launched his debut book, titled “Education in Nigeria; Perspectives for a changing world” on Friday, January 20, 2023 at the MTN Plaza, Ikoyi, Lagos.

Education in Nigeria: Perspectives for a changing world is a tell-all book on education penned by a former education director in Nigeria is a documentary on the educational system in the country with data and suggestions on the way forward.

The book is Okoro’s maiden book launch and his effort at contributing to the education industry in Nigeria. The 358-page book, which is divided into fourteen (14) sections, analyses the Nigerian educational system as it stands today and draws attention to any potential problems.

It includes constructive criticisms, comments, suggestions, and data to help make Nigeria more poised to transform its current education system, at the same time accommodate a very complex and uncertain future.

Speaking about the book, the director of MTN Foundation said he got inspired to write the book while having a conversation with an expatriate some years ago.

Read also: Cashless economy: CBN to boost SMEs with saved funds from naira redesign project

“I was at the Argungu fishing festival some years back and while having a conversation with an expatriate he encouraged me to document my experiences and ideas on the Nigerian educational system.

Lucky for me, the Covid-19 lockdown provided the perfect opportunity for me to put my thoughts together and write the book,” he said.

Present at the book launch event were Julius Adelusi-Adeluyi, chairman of MTN Foundation; Ernest Ndukwe, chairman of MTN Nigeria.

Board of Directors; Charles Ifeanyi, Eteubong Charles Archibong, Folashade Omo-Eboh, managing director of West African Book Publishers Limited; John Aniagwu, vicar general of the Catholic Archdiocese of Lagos; Nathaniel Okoro, the indigenous pioneer managing director of the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) and Femi Adeniyi-Williams, Board of Trustees, MUSON and other key stakeholders and leaders in the education space.

Okoro has held various positions in the Nigerian education public service such as adviser of Primary Education, director of Federal Inspectorate Services, and director of Educational Support Services in Nigeria.