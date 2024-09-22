Edodecides: INEC uploads 98.58% of results on IReV

Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC)

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has uploaded 98.58 percent of Edo State governorship election results to the Result Viewing Portal(IRev).

INEC has so far uploaded results from 4,455 polling stations out of 4,519 total units in the state.

Residents of the state are awaiting the full results of the Saturday’s governorship election, which has People’s Democratic Party (PDP)’s Asue Ighodalo and All Progressives Congress (APC)’s Monday Okpebholo in a tight race.

Labour Party’s Olumide Akpata is training the two candidates so far.

The APC candidate has won Egor Local Government Area with 16,716 votes, as against PDP candidate’s 14, 658 and LP’s 1,966 votes. Other results are still being awaited at press time.