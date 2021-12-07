Edo university dismisses 4 lecturers over alleged misconduct

The management of Ambrose Alli University, Ekpoma, Edo State has dismissed four lecturers from the institution over alleged misconduct.

The university, it was gathered, acted upon the recommendation of a Special Intervention Team (SIT) who considered a report of the Senior Staff Disciplinary Committee (SSDC).

It was further gathered that the team at an emergency meeting held on Wednesday, December 1, 2021, recommended that the lecturers should be sacked from offering services to the institution.

When contacted, Edward Aihevba, the institution’s public relations officer, confirmed sack of the lecturers.

“Four academic staff have been dismissed for gross misconduct. The matter went to the Senior Staff Disciplinary Committee who recommended to the Special Intervention Team, and the team decided that they have to be dismissed,” Aihevba said.