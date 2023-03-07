Edo to train 10,000 civil servants

Governor Godwin Obaseki has set up a training centre for civil/public servants in Edo State.

The John Odigie-Oyegun Public Service Academy (JOOPSA) was set up in 2022 as a learning and development institution, positioned to drive human capacity development by implementing and coordinating the execution of data-driven capacity development programs geared towards skilling & retooling the civil and public service.

The academy is positioned to bridge the human capability gaps in the service and ensure that the Edo State public service continuously possesses the required human and service delivery capabilities, to achieve the state government aspirations. The academy aims to be the preferred centre for public sector knowledge in Nigeria.

Read also: Business loans: Get up to N100 million to expand your business with VULTe

According to the managing director, Precious Imuwahen Ajoonu, “the John Odigie-Oyegun Public Service Academy’s primary function is to provide one source of truth for all training within the Edo State civil and public service. It provides a clear training methodology as well as a monitoring and evaluation role in ministries, departments and agencies specialised training, ensuring that the learning outcomes are measurable.

This will have a direct impact on training and personnel performance across the rank and file. The academy’s scope and vision extend beyond Edo State. The plan is to position JOOPSA as the destination public service training brand in sub-Saharan Africa, over the next ten (10) years.”

To flag off operations in 2023, the academy will be training 10,000 civil and public servants 2023 on courses such as public service fundamentals, public service technical writing, public policy analysis, and evaluation, introduction to project management, digital skills, anticorruption and contract and consultancy management.