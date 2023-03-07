Business loans: Get up to N100 million to expand your business with VULTe

Whatever “Next Level” means for your business, you can achieve it with Polaris Bank SME Loan

If you’re a business owner looking to take your company to the next level, you’ll need access to capital; but securing a business loan can be a time-consuming and challenging process.

That’s where Polaris SME Loan comes in. The loan products are available on VULTe by Polaris Bank. Business owners can apply for loans of up to N100 million, and the loan can be gotten easily without the need for extensive documentation or physical visits to the bank.

With this loan, business owners can take their businesses to the next level, by acquiring more equipment, moving to bigger office space, hiring more professionals or expanding their supply chain.

Here are the two types of business loans available on VULTe:

Overdraft: This is a safety net for SMEs to manage cash flow or respond to emergencies. This facility allows you to overdraw your account.

Term Loan: This facility offers a competitive interest rate and allows you to spread payment over a period of up to 24 months.

To get started, simply follow these six steps:

Open VULTe on your mobile device or visit www.vulte.ng

Click on SME Loan Market Place

Select loan type and purpose

Input the amount required

Enter the pin to accept the provisional offer letter

Upload all necessary documents

Don’t have VULTe yet? You can download it by clicking here or visit www.vulte.ng to get started. VULTe by Polaris Bank is available to both new and existing customers.