Edo to host tournament for 15 sporting events Jan. 2023

The Edo State government on Monday said it would host a local tournament for 15 sporting games as part of efforts to boost sports development in the state.

Philip Shaibu, acting governor of Edo State, who disclosed to journalists in Benin City, said the Edo League, billed to commence from January 2023, is part of plans to harness the sporting potential of the teeming youths and create jobs through sports.

Shaibu noted that the tournaments will create over 50,000 job opportunities as well as ensure youths in the state are positively engaged so that they can stay away from crime and other criminal activities.

According to him, the easiest way to deal with youths’ restiveness and unemployment is to engage the youths in sporting activities.

“We are commencing a flagship programme for the 15 sports in January 2023. This will enable us to give our youths a new lease of life and positively engage them so that they would not be available for anti-social activities,” Shaibu said.

He, therefore, called for the support of all stakeholders, including private organisations to ensure the realisation of the sports project.