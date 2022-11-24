Edo seeks insurance adoption to drive development

The Edo State government has called for the support and collaboration of the insurance industry to drive the state’s economic development.

Joseph Eboigbe, the commissioner for finance, who represented Governor Godwin Obaseki at the 2022 Insurance Industry Consultative Council (IICC) compulsory insurance training in Benin, said this was necessary to enable the government achieve its developmental objective.

According to Eboigbe, the government in the last six years has implemented a number of initiatives that are opening up the state, but professional collaborations are needed to solidify the efforts.

“We have several projects in process. One of the things required to complement our efforts is quality professional advice. That is why I am happy that this event is taking place, because we need insurance skills. With these skills, we can then get quality service and counsel to execute our plans.”

Speaking further, he said “concerning the recent flooding, even though Edo State did not really suffer much but we do have certain parts of our state that suffer flooding annually when it rains heavily.”

Eboigbe emphasised the need for insurance experts to serve as insurance advisers, to assist the state government in getting expertise advice while making insurance related decisions for the state towards unforeseen risks yearly.

“We need insurance experts in Edo that have the requisite knowledge, skills and experience that can advise us properly on insurance matters so that annually we will not keep reacting to disasters,” he said.

Edwin Igbiti, chairman of IICC, in his address, said the IICC compulsory insurance training was organised to educate the government, MDAs and the private sector on the mandatory insurance policies and the benefits therein so easy adoption.