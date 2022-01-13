Edo retires perm secs, principals over Idogbo school rampage

The Edo State government has directed the retirement of the permanent secretaries of the ministry of education and the post-primary education board following the rampage by hoodlums and students of Idogbo Secondary School in Ikpoba-Okha local government area of the state on December 3, 2021.

The state government also ordered the principals of the junior and secondary schools of the affected institution to withdraw their services.

Andrew Emwanta, Edo State commissioner for communication and orientation, in a statement issued on Wednesday, said the decision was reached during an executive council meeting chaired by Governor Godwin Obaseki at the Government House in Benin City.

Emwanta said the council reached the decision after it considered the report of a committee empanelled by the council and chaired by the deputy governor, Philip Shaibu, to investigate the remote and immediate cause of the riot and make recommendations to the government.

“Following the students’ rampage at Idogbo Secondary School on December 3rd, 2021, which led to attacks on the school principals and teachers as well as destruction of the school’s property, the council empaneled a committee headed by the deputy governor to investigate the remote and immediate causes of the unrest at the school and make recommendations to government.

“The committee’s interventions covered academics, policy, accountability, personnel, co-curricular activities, students’ support, and community engagement. The report of the committee was submitted at the exco and deliberated extensively.

“Flowing from the findings and recommendations of the committee’s report, the exco approved that the permanent secretaries be retired from service. Also affected by this decision are the principals of the Junior and Senior Schools of Idogbo Secondary School.

“The exco also approved the rehabilitation of the school, which is now to operate as a Junior Secondary School,” Emwanta explained.

He directed that Idogbo Secondary School to reopen on February 1, 2022, and that all students go through re-admission and pay a levy before readmission, to repair the damage done to the school.