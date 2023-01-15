Edo records one death as Lassa fever cases rise to 40

The Edo State government says it has recorded one death from Lassa fever and 12 new cases, raising the total number of confirmed cases in the state to 40.

Obehi Akoria, commissioner for health, disclosed to journalists at the weekend that some of the affected people are healthcare workers and noted

that the death is the first recorded since the recent outbreak of the disease in the state.

Akoria, who assured of the government’s effort to intensify measures to contain the spread of the disease across all communities, said with the 12 newly confirmed cases, the state has now recorded a total of 40 confirmed cases with 28 persons currently on admission at the Irrua Specialist Teaching Hospital (ISTH).

She said the new confirmed cases were recorded in the suburb of Benin, including Esan West, Etsako West, Etsako East, Ovia North East and Akoko Edo Local Government Areas (LGAs) of the state.

“We have confirmed 12 new cases of Lassa fever in Edo State, raising the total number of confirmed cases in the state to 40. With the new figures, we now have 28 persons, including 23 adults and five children who are currently receiving care at the Irrua Specialist Teaching Hospital.

“In the face of the rising number of cases of Lassa fever in Edo State, the ministry of health would want the general public to be aware that until Edo is completely free from Lassa fever, one is safe.

“In the new listing for cases that were diagnosed in the last 48 hours, positive cases have been reported from Ovia North East Local Government Area, in Edo South Senatorial District. Some of the affected people are healthcare workers. We are however happy to announce that of all 40 cases so far reported, majority are doing well.

“Unfortunately, we have recorded one death. It is noteworthy that this death occurred in a patient who had been unwell for six weeks and didn’t present to a proper hospital for care until he developed complications.

“We are using this medium to call on all Edo residents to be aware and take responsibility to work with the ministry of health, observe preventive measures and report early symptoms suspected to be malaria or any other illnesses that present like malaria,” Akoria said.

She further said: “For all health workers, we urge them to heighten the index of suspicion for Lassa fever and obtain samples from patients who are likely to have the disease for testing at the reference lab at the Irrua Specialist Teaching Hospital.