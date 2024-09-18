Edo poll: APC accuses 3 INEC officials of plan to compromise election in PDP’s favour

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has accused three officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) of planning to compromise the upcoming Edo governorship election in favour of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The INEC officials are Inoyengieni Frank Ogbise, the HOD operation Edo State; Lawrence Akan, the head of ICT Edo State; and Blessings Suleiman, the electoral officer of Akoko Edo Local Government Area.

In a letter dated September 18 and addressed to the commission’s chairman, the APC alleged that the three officials are working with the PDP ahead of the gubernatorial poll scheduled for Saturday, September 21.

The letter reads, “ATTEMPT TO COMPROMISE THE EDO STATE GUBERNATORIAL ELECTION

“The above subject refers.

As a political party, whose interest is for a credible, “free and fair election, our attention has been drawn to a sad development leading to the Governorship election in Edo State.

“Our concerns and reservations are directed at three (3) Staff of your Commission:

“1. THE HOD OPERATION EDO STATE: MR. INOYENGIENI FRANK OGBISE:

“The above officer has been recruiting some staff of your commission from outside Edo State to work for the interest of the P.D.P. in the September 21 2024 Governorship election in Edo State.

“It is further noted that the said HOD Operation has been involved in the planting of some INEC staff from your headquarters in a Hotel belonging to the Director General of the P.D.P. Campaign organization. We urge you to ensure that all the INEC staffs who are currently accommodated in ETERNO HOTEL belonging to the Director General of the P.D.P. Campaign Organization, one HON. MATTHEW IDUORIYEMKEWEN are relocated to ensure that the election is conducted properly.

“It is noted that the said MR. INOYENGIENI OGBISE and a Deputy Director ICT of your Commission in Edo State were sited at the Edo State Government House on the 17th of September, 2024. We also have it on good authority that shortly before this period, the said HOD Operation, relocated his family to Canada, as he is planning to travel out of the country immediately after the election.

“2. THE HEAD OF ICT EDO STATE: MR. LAWRENCE AKAN

“We have on good authority that the head of ICT of your Commission in Edo is acting to Compromise the election in Edo State. It is noted that the Head of ICT, was seen giving out money to his immediate staff to share, stating that the money came from P.D.P. It is also noted that he took some staff of your Commission to ETERNO HOTEL, which is owned by MR. MATTHEW IDUORIYEMKEWEN, who is the Director General of the P.D.P. organization.

“3. THE ELECTORAL OFFICER (EO) OF AKOKO EDO LOCAL GOVERNMENT AREA OF EDO STATE: BLESSING SULEIMAN It is noted that the Electoral Officer, BLESSING SULEIMAN was sited at the Government House. She was also seen with the unit Chairman of Akoko-Edo Local Government Area, who is a member of P.D.P. It is further noted that she gave PVC belonging to registered voters to the Chairman of Akoko-Edo Local Government Area, thereby, depriving the registered voters of the opportunity to collect their Voters Card.

“Flowing from the above, we urge you to use your good office to intervene, as our party has lost confidence in the ability of these staff to conduct a free and fair election in Edo State on behalf of your Commission.

“Thank you.

“Please accept our best regards.”