Edo poll: APC ‘ll deepen your misery, poverty, hunger – Atiku warns voters

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has cautioned Edo State people against voting for the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the September 21 governorship. Atiku warned that voting for the APC would be an endorsement of misery.

Atiku, in a statement on his Facebook on Wednesday titled ‘The clear choice for a prosperous Edo State’, urged the voters to ask themselves if the APC has made life better or plunged the country into an abyss of suffering, poverty, despair, and insecurity.

“They criticised past leaders for raising fuel prices, yet today, they preside over an era where fuel costs soar above N900 per litre. Their cruelty and disregard for the plight of the masses are unmatched. A vote for the APC is a vote for the continuation of misery, hunger, and despair,” Atiku said.

The former vice president added: “They (APC) have forsaken the ideals of governance, ignoring the cries of the common man while pursuing their selfish ambitions. Under their watch, Nigeria has been plunged into an abyss of suffering. They have sown seeds of poverty, despair, and insecurity.

“The once vibrant spirit of our nation has been dimmed by a relentless struggle for survival, where even the simplest of needs, like food, have become out of reach for millions. In this grim reality, our people are not dying of disease but of hunger. We stand at the lowest point in our nation’s governance.”

Atiku, who was the presidential candidate of the PDP in the 2023 general election, said the APC was only serving themselves. “And when the people, rightfully aggrieved, have raised their voices in protest, they have been silenced, dragged to courts under charges of treason. Meanwhile, the APC’s leaders bask in luxury, indifferent to the hardship that grips the nation.”

He said: “Do not be swayed by the empty promises of the APC. Electing Dr. Asue Ighodalo of the PDP is not just a vote; it is an act of reclaiming our future. It is a choice to consolidate the good work of Governor Godwin Obaseki and to build a future of prosperity, dignity, and hope.”

Atiku noted that the power to break free from the chains of bad governance, and the power to chart a new course for Edo, lies in the residents who have the power of choice.

“The APC has donned the mask of a friend to the masses, but behind this veil lies a sinister reality. They have lured gullible voters with sweet promises, only to reveal their true nature— a party driven by a hunger for power rather than the well-being of the people.

“People of Edo State, the time has come to use the power vested in you. As you go to the polls, ask yourself: Has the APC made your life better, or has it only deepened your struggles?

“The answer is clear. Your vote for Ighodalo will not only bring change to Edo State but will also send a resounding message across Nigeria that we reject the deceit and self-serving ways of the APC”, Atiku added.