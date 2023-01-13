Edo: Policeman killed as operatives rescue kidnapped customary court judge

The Edo State police command on Thursday said a police officer was killed by kidnappers during an operation to rescue Precious Aigbonoga, president of Igueben Area Customary Court.

Aigbonoga was kidnapped by gunmen on Monday at Ugoneki community in Uhunmwonde local government area. She was rescued on Thursday by the combined team of policemen and military personnel.

Chidi Nwabuzor, spokesperson of the police in Edo, confirmed the murder of the police officer and the release of the customary court judge to newsmen in Benin City.

Nwabuzor said the judge was rescued by the military and police at a place called Scorpion Hill inside the forest where she was held captive.

A source close to the family who also confirmed the rescue of the judge, said she was shot by the kidnappers and now receiving treatment in an undisclosed hospital.

“Yes, she was rescued by the military, but was shot by the kidnappers. But she is currently receiving treatment in an undisclosed hospital in the state.

Reacting to the rescue, the Benin branch of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), commended the security agencies for the prompt intervention that led to her rescue.

A statement signed by Festus Usiobaifo, the publicity secretary of the branch on behalf of Nosa Francis Edo-Osagie, chairman of the association, however, commiserated with the Edo State Commissioner of Police, Mohammed Adamu Dankwara on the loss of his gallant officer.

He also appreciated Nigerians, especially members of the Benin Bar for standing by the family of the kidnapped president of the customary court during her time in captivity.